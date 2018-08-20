Football

Onduparaka offers us chance to do more player assessment – Basena

by Ismael Kiyonga
Tuesday August 21, 2018

  • Onduparaka Vs SC Villa – Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm
Moses Basena, New SC Villa Coach

Moses Basena expects a good reaction from his players when SC Villa visits Onduparaka in the Fufa Super eight semi-finals in Arua.

The new look Jogoos stunned favourites URA in their first game and Basena described that as a blessing for him and the technical team to assess the players.

“It was a blessing that we went through after beating URA,” said Basena. “It gives us an opportunity to assess the boys especially on fitness levels. I am only worried about the running in our bodies,” he added.

“But we expect a good and good reaction from the players and God willing, we shall have a positive result.

SC Villa’s last visit to Green Light stadium saw them end the hosts’ long unbeaten run with a 1-0 defeat and the hosts will look to avenge that as well.

