‘Prodigal’ son Odur returns to Express Football Club

For the third time in his career, forward Tonny “10” Odur has returned to play for the six time Uganda Premier League winners, Express Football Club.

Kawowo Sports/ AMINAH BABIRYE

The feat follows the successful agreement of terms for the player and the historic club, popularly christened as “Mukwano Gwa’bangi”, loosely translated “loved by many”.

Having first played at Express for three seasons in the 2003-2006 season, Odur returned during the 2009-2010 season before his latest home coming

Odur’s transfer to Express FC extinguishes any hopes for the gifted center forward to cross over to another club he served, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Vastly experienced, Odur has previously featured at Express (twice), Brabrand IF (Denmark), KCCA, Zambian top tier side Nkana Red Devils and lately Vipers Sports Club.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kawowo Sports has also established that the sign on fee which the two parties (Express and Odur) agreed upon have been paid in full.

Last month, Odur nearly joined Botswana premier side Galaxy but the move failed at the 11th hour.

Meanwhile, Express has also agreed terms with Burundian national team goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora from Burundian giants Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic Football Club.

The Red Eagles are on a serious rebuilding process after a relegation scare last season, when they finished in 13th place with 31 points off 30 games.

They have also lured on board former player Ibrahim Kayiwa, Isaac Mutanga and Levi John from Congolese outfit Bukavu Dawa.

Meanwhile, the Express FC management led by the newly named chairperson Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka plans an international tour as well.