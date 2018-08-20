Motorsport

Stav wins gold as Uganda comes fourth at African MX Championship

by Sharifah Namagoba Ramah
Stav Orland

With only twenty three riders, Team Uganda managed a fourth place finish at the weekend Motocross of African Nations Championship in Kitwe, Zambia.

Uganda collected a total of 325 points. South Africa took the overall victory, Zimbabwe followed in second place while the host country Zambia finished in third.

Uganda registered a gold and bronze medal in the MX85 and MX125 class respectively.

There was more for Uganda to be happy about as Stav Orland claimed gold in the MX85 category; fending off South Africa’s Jonathan Milimi in what was a tighly contested affair.

Orland topped two heats and came second in the last heat to clinch his maiden Africa MX title.

Aviv Orland

His elder brother Aviv Orland was equally on a mission but would only finish in third place to pick up bronze in the MX125 class.

Team captain Maxime Van Pee settled for seventh position overall in the MX1 class.

