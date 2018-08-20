Stav wins gold as Uganda comes fourth at African MX Championship

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With only twenty three riders, Team Uganda managed a fourth place finish at the weekend Motocross of African Nations Championship in Kitwe, Zambia.

Uganda collected a total of 325 points. South Africa took the overall victory, Zimbabwe followed in second place while the host country Zambia finished in third.

Uganda registered a gold and bronze medal in the MX85 and MX125 class respectively.

There was more for Uganda to be happy about as Stav Orland claimed gold in the MX85 category; fending off South Africa’s Jonathan Milimi in what was a tighly contested affair.

Orland topped two heats and came second in the last heat to clinch his maiden Africa MX title.

His elder brother Aviv Orland was equally on a mission but would only finish in third place to pick up bronze in the MX125 class.

Team captain Maxime Van Pee settled for seventh position overall in the MX1 class.