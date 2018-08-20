Uganda Cubs outwit Kenya to register second win at AFCON U-17 Qualifiers (CECAFA Region)

AFCON U-17 Qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Kenya 1-3 Uganda

Uganda Cubs (national U-17 team) defeated their counterparts from Kenya 3-1 in a group B encounter of the AFCON U-17 Cecefa region qualifiers at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam on Sunday evening.

The Ugandan youngsters took the lead in the first added minute of the first half through Nijab Yiga.

Cubs’ goalkeeper Delton Oyo was alert to thwart a chance for the Kenyans to equalize when he saved a penalty shot.

But, the Kenyan junior side fought gallantly and eventually found the back of the net through Ezekiel Nyakundi to neutralize the game with a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

Ibrahim Juma restored Uganda’s lead on 80 minutes before stylish midfieldr Ivan Asaba put the game to bed for Uganda’s maximum points.

This was Uganda’s second win in three games at the championship.

Last Friday, Bright Stars Junior team striker Davis Ssekajja starred as Uganda humbled Sudan 6-1 at the Chamazi stadium.

Ssekajja found the back of the net four times and Thomas “Kaka” Kakaire added the other two goals.

South Sudan pulled a goal back through Joseph Manase in the 90th minute.

Uganda had lost 1-0 to Ethiopia in the first match and now look on course to qualify from the group for the semi-finals.

The top two countries per club will qualify for the semi-finals and eventual finals to determine the champion.

The winner joins 2019 AFCON U-17 hosts Tanzania at next year’s championship.

Next In Line:

The Ugandans who are coached by former Uganda Cranes midfielder and current BUL FC coach Peter Onen will return into action on Wednesday, 22nd August 2018 against horn of Africa nation Djibouti at the same venue.

“The players are gaining confidence as we get along. I am happy for this victory” Onen stated after the 3-1 win against Kenya.

Uganda U-17 XI: Delton Oyo (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Samson Kasozi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), John Rogers, Ibrahim Ekellot, Davis Ssekajja, Thomas Kakaire, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Ivan Asaba, Ibrahim Juma

Subs: Daniel Semwogerere (GK), John Kokas Alou, Yasin Abdul Owane, Owen Mukisa, Polycarp Mwaka, Najib Yiga

Remaining Programme:

Monday, 20th August: Rest Day

Tuesday, 21st August:

Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Wednesday, 22nd August:

Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

Semi- final 1 : Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium

: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August: