Uganda junior boxers focused ahead of 2018 AIBA Youth World championships

2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships:

21st August – 1st September

August – 1 September Budapest, Hungary

Reagan Musoke, Muhammed Mazida and John Fisher Ofwono will represent Uganda at the 2018 AIBA Youth World boxing championships set to kick off on 21st August in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

18 year old Mazida will feature in the welter weight event (69 Kg’s) whilst the duo of Ofwono and Musoke will compete in the fly weight category (52 kg’s).

The trio were flagged off on Saturday morning at the Lugogo based Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) head-quarters found at Lugogo in Kampala.

Addressing the media before the official flag-off, National Council of Sports’ official Zubair Ggaliwango urged the young boxers to work hard at the championships as they work towards being elevated to the senior national team.

“This is the start of your journey. Work hard and excel as you will also get rewarded in future” Ggaliwango who was flanked by the Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi as well as the patron Godfrey Nyakana stated.

Ggaliwango also lauded the current boxing administration for the efforts of up-lifting the standards of the game.

Muhangi thanked government for the continued support towards the sport of boxing. He also appreciated the parents and coaches who have been handling the young boxers.

I thank the Government through the National Council of Sports for the continued financial support that we supplement with our resources. We vow to continue lifting the status of boxing in the country. Last week, we sent out a 24 man delegation to Burundi. Today, we are seeing off the youngsters to Hungary, we promise to maintain.

The three boxers will be handled by veteran coach Patrick Lihanda.

Lihanda promised good results after a month long period of preparations;

We have been training for the past one month. We have perfected the foot-work, attack, defence, speed and endurance. We promise good results at the world championships in Hungary

Reagan Musoke, speaking on behalf fellow boxers promised to stage a spirited fight at the championship;

We have been training well and promise to compete than mere participation.

Three star boxing judge and referee Antonio Stephen Fula Aciga will accompany the boxers since he has been selected to be among the officials at the championship.

The three boxers, their coach, Aciga and Muhangi will depart on Sunday morning before the official weigh-in that starts Sunday evening.

This is Aciga’s third three star championship that he is handling after the World women youth championship (India) and most recently at the 2018 Africa Youth men and women championship which took place in Morocco.

The championships roll off on 21st September 2018 in the Budapest, the capital city of Hungary.

In 2016, when the championship was last held in the Russian capital of St Petersburg.

The tournament has been played since 1979 when Yokohama city in Japan hosted.

Uganda Delegation:

Leader : Moses Muhangi (President, Uganda Boxing Federation)

Boxers: Reagan Musoke (Fly Weight – 52 Kg's), Muhammed Mazida (Welter Weight – 52 Kg's) and John Fisher Ofwono (Fly weight – 52 Kg's)

Head coach: Patrick Lihanda

Three Star Judge & Referee: Antonio Stephen Fula Aciga

Venues for Previous Editions:

2016 – St Petersburg

2014 – Sofia, Bulgaria

2012 – Yerevan, Armenia

2010 – Baku, Azerbaijan

2008 – Guadalajara, Mexico

(Cadet World Championships)