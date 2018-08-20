West Nile ejects Busoga to make FUFA Drum final grade

2018 FUFA Drum (Second Leg semi-finals):

West Nile 0-0 Busoga (Agg: 0-0)

*West Nile qualifies 5-4 on post-match penalties

Bukedi 1-0 Buganda (Agg: 1-1)

*Buganda qualifies 5-3 on post-match penalties

FUFA Media

West Nile eliminated Busoga 5-4 on post-match penalties to qualify for the finals of the first ever FUFA Drum (inter-provinces) competition.

To achieve the feat, the West Nilers ejected Busoga after normal time had ended goal-less during the return leg of the semi-finals at the Kyabazinga stadium, Jinja on Sunday.

The first leg played at the Green Light Stadium in Arua had also ended goal-less.

FUFA Media

Mustafa Kizza, Fred Amaku, Vitalis Tabu, Oromochan Villa and Filbert Obenchan all scored their penalties with Anthony Mayanja the villain for Busoga having missed his kick from the penalty spot.

“I thank the rest of the teammates for this victory. It means a lot to me, the team and the rest of the West Nile region” URA goalkeeper Alionzi who was also named man of the match stated after the match.

FUFA Media

The West Nile team dearly missed the services of key players from Onduparaka FC who did not make the trip because they are preparing for the semi-final clash with Sports Club Villa Jogoo on Tuesday in the Pilsner super 8 tourney in Arua on Tuesday, 21st August 2018.

Meanwhile, during the second semi-final, Buganda qualified at the expense of Bukedi, winning 5-3 in a tense penalty shoot-out.

Bukedi had levelled 1-0 on aggregate forcing the game into penalties.

The date for the final as well as the venue will be confirmed by the tournament local organizing committee.

The tournament is held along the theme, “Celebrating our ancestry”.

FUFA Media

Team Line Ups:

Busoga XI: Muhammad Didi (Kirinya JSS), Allan Drajua (Kirinya JSS), Shafik Batambuze (Singida), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya JSS), Yunus Sibira (BUL), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC), David Bagoole (Kirinya JSSS), Edgar Luzige, Allan Munaaba (URA) Richard Wandyaka (BUL)

West Nile XI: Nafian Alionzi Legasson (URA), Geriga Atendele (Koboko R S) Fillbert Obencan (KCCA FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Sabar Rajab, Ronald Orombi (Maroons), Feni Ali Muhamood (Wakiso Giants), Villa Oromoncan (BUL) , Brian Umony (Unattached), Vitalis Tabu (URA), Hassan Fatib