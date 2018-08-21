Brian Umony Foundation spreads wings to Abaana Baidho in Jinja

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Lightening and a summer bush fire are two known scenarios with proven blistering speed and reaction force.

The on-going charity activities at Brian Umony Foundation seem to rival the pace of the aforementioned duo.

Led by Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony, the foundation is executing incredible acts of charity, particularly to the impoverished in society.

The latest worthy noble cause has been a partnership with Jinja based Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Abaana Baidho, which handles more than 100 under privileged children.

With the objective of inspiring the youth and nurturing talent, Umony provided an assortment of necessities like jerseys and balls with the aim is to use football to keep under privileged kids in school and stay away from crime

Abaana Baidho is led by another kind-hearted personality and character in Hari Patel.

“The Brian foundation looks up to helping such organized entities and would stop at nothing to help out” Umony states.

The development comes after he successfully held the “Naguru Give back” drive where he fund-raised for the Naguru community through the Naguru Echo Football Club and Naguru Remand Home, Umony has never rested.

A few weeks ago, Brian Umony Foundation partnered with Sports Women Connect during the celebration of the day for the Ghetto Child.

Alongside close friend, Uganda Cranes teammate, Savio Kabugo with Immaculate Kyoyo, Brian Umony visited and interacted with children in Muliimira zone (Kamwokya), a Kampala suburb.

The Brian Umony Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Tabu asserts they will continue to reach out to many underprivileged children in the countryside;

“We shall move to as many underprivileged children in the country as possible. This project is big with great ambitions. I thank the partners we have been able to work and associate with” Tabu adds.

Umony is an active footballer with bold ambitions of serving the beautiful game with diligence for as long as the body communicate otherwise.