Genk striker Samatta to lead Tanzania’s surge against Uganda Cranes | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Belgium based striker Ally Mbwana Samatta will lead the quest for goals as Tanzania Taifa Stars face Uganda Cranes in a group L duel of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 qualifiers at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on 8th September 2018.

Samatta is the among the 25 man squad named by newly appointed head coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

Amuneke realized the 25 man team on Eid day in Dar es salaam.

Samatta, the team skipper is among the five sharp strikers on the provisional team.

The others include Al Hilal’s striker Thomas Ulimwengu, Tenerife’s Shaban Idd, Yahya Zayd (Azam FC) and Simba’s captain John Raphael Bocco.

The provisional squad has three goalkeepers, eleven defenders, six midfielders and four strikers.

Foreign based Legion:

The foreign based players on the team include Hassan Kessy, who plies his professional trade with Zambian top tier club, Nkana Red Devils, Abdi Banda (Baroko FC South Africa), Himid Mao (Peterjet Egypt), Simon Msuva (Al Jadida Morocco), Rashid Mandawa (DBF Botswana), Farid Mussa (Tenerife Spain), Thomas Ulimwengu (Al Hilal) and the team captain Samatta.

“I know the Tanzanians are trusting in me with my assistant coaches. I am now part of Tanzania because this is my second home now. We shall work hard to make wonders” head coach Amuneke noted as he named the team.

Training programme:

The team starts non-residential training on Monday, 27th August 2018 in Dar es salaam, first with the home based players before the rest of the players from the diaspora league join the frey.

Currently, Uganda Cranes lead group L with three points after that slim 1-0 away victory to Cape Verde.

Tanzania and Lesotho each have a point following the one all draw in the opener.

The Full squad summoned:

Goalkeepers : Aishi Manula (Simba), Mohammed Adbulrahman (JKU), Benno Kakolanya (Yanga)

: Aishi Manula (Simba), Mohammed Adbulrahman (JKU), Benno Kakolanya (Yanga) Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC Zambia), Gadiel Michael (Yanga), Kevin Yondan (Yanga), Abdi Banda (Baroko FC South Africa), Aggrey Morris (Azam FC) and Andrew Vicent (Yanga), Himid Mao (Peterjet Egypt), Yahya (Azam FC), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Erasto Nyoni (Simba)

Midfielders : Simon Msuva (Al Jadida Morocco), Shiza Ramadhani (Simba) Rashid Mandawa (DBF Botswana), Hassan Dilunga (Simba), Feisal Salum (Yanga), Farid Mussa (Tenerife Spain)

: Simon Msuva (Al Jadida Morocco), Shiza Ramadhani (Simba) Rashid Mandawa (DBF Botswana), Hassan Dilunga (Simba), Feisal Salum (Yanga), Farid Mussa (Tenerife Spain) Forwards: Mbwana Samatta (Genk KRC Belgium), Thomasi Ulimwengu (Al Hilal, Sudan), Shaban Idd (Tenerife Spain), Yahya Zayd (Azam FC) and John Raphael Bocco (Simba)

Officials:

Head coach : Emmanuel Amuneke

: Emmanuel Amuneke Assistant coaches: Emeka Amadi and Hemed Morocco

