Mbarara City Football Club acquires forward Ndugwa on loan

Western Uganda based Uganda Premier League outfit Mbarara City Football Club has acquired forward Kareem Ndugwa on a season long loan from second tier side Wakiso Giants F.C.

Last season, Ndugwa had played at crowd darling Onduparaka F.C for season before he switched sides to Wakiso Giants in the transfer window.

Ndugwa brings a wealth of experience having served diligently at Express, URA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Sadolin Paints, Victors, Kenya’s AFC Leopards and lately Onduparaka.

At the Ankole Lions, he joins other new signings as Uganda U-20 stylish midfielder Ivan Eyam, Noah Habimana from Rwanda and former Onduparaka defender Rashid Muhammed among others.

The new recruits are intended to add fire power up-front for the Top Bet sponsored club.

With Ndugwa available among the forwards, he will add steam to the firing squad with other options as South Sudanese center forward Makweth Wol, Brian Aheebwa and Siraje Musindo.

