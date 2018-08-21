Muwonge named Uganda Sand Cranes head coach

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) appointed Salim Muwonge as the new head coach for the national beach soccer team, Uganda Sand Cranes.

FUFA Media

The appointment was confirmed on Monday, 20th August 2018 during a special press conference held at the FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

“Salim Muwonge has been named the coach of the Uganda National Beach Soccer team (Sand Cranes) to handle the team against Ivory Coast in the Africa Beach Soccer qualifiers” read a statement on the official FUFA Website.

The former beach soccer player who previously featured at Braza Braza, Mengo International and Sand Pirates has elite beach soccer coaching credentials.

He currently handles Stormers in the national beach soccer league as the head coach.

Muwonge guided the club (Stormers) to the 2018 Muwanguzi Memorial Cup victory.

Before he was confirmed the full head coach, Muwonge has been the acting national team coach after former head coach Harunah Kebba was engaged.

Muwonge will be assisted by Peter Sseguya.

“Salim Muwonge has proved that he can handle the national team in his tenure as care taker coach. He is qualified having studied all the FIFA and CAF Beach soccer coaching courses” Deo Mutabazi, the chairman of Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) noted.

The duo’s immediate task at hand will be to handle Uganda Sand Cranes in the AFCON beach soccer qualification process.

Uganda Sand Cranes entertains Ivory Coast at Spena beach in Entebbe on 1st September 2018 before the return leg in West Africa between 21st and 23rd September 2018 in Ivory Coast.