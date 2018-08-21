Onduparaka eliminates SC Villa Jogoo out of the Pilsner Super 8 Cup

Pilsner Super 8 Tourney:

Second semi-final:

Onduparaka 1 (5) – 1 (4) SC Villa Jogoo

West Nile based crowd darling Onduparaka Football Club has qualified to the inaugural Pilsner super 8 final.

Onduparaka F.C won a tense and dramatic penalty shoot-out 5-4 over Sports Club Villa at the Green Light Stadium in Anyivu county, Arua on Eid day.

Normal time of this mouth-watering clash had ended one goal apiece before post match penalties were called to determine the final outcome of the game.

Earlier, the home side took a first half lead through diminutive left back Living “Messi” Kabon.

Kabon was well stationed to head home the opener past goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

In typical fighting spirit, the Jogoos fought gallantly and found the equalizer with virtually four minutes left on the clock.

Former Sports Club Victoria University (now defunct), KCCA, URA and Proline towering center half Savio “Saviola” Kabugo powerfully headed home the equalizer, to send the game into post match penalties.

Living Kabon, Dennis “Djemba-Djemba” Okot Oola, Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha, Viane Ssekajugo and goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato were on target for the Catarpillars.

Ambrose Kirya, Savio Kabugo, Habibu Kavuma and Manco Kaweesa scored for Moses Basena’s side but Kenneth Ssebuliba missed to wear the villain’s coat.

Onduparaka who had also won shoot out in the semi-finals, 4-3 against Ndejje University will now face Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the finals whose date and venue remain a mystery thus far.

The win against Sports Club Villa Jogoo was the first under the tenure of newly appointed head coach Asaph Mwebaze.

KCCA had ejected Nyamityobora 4-0 in the semi-finals played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.