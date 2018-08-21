Uganda names provisional 20-man squad ahead of Ivory Coast encounter | 2018 AFCON Beach Soccer qualifiers

AFCON Beach Soccer Qualifier Egypt 2018

1st Leg (9th September 2018)

Uganda Sand Cranes vs Ivory Coast

*At Spena Beach, Entebbe

2nd Leg (21st-23rd September 2018)

Ivory Coast Vs Uganda Sand Cranes

*Abidjan City

The Uganda Sand Cranes head coach Salim Muwonge named a 20 man provisional list ahead of the 2018 AFCON beach soccer qualifiers.

The team has three goalkeepers with 17 outfield players.

A bulk of the players who have been part of the main stream national team are included.

Some of these are; Roch Somoka, Douglas Muganga, John Revita, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Ben Ocen, Hamis Kafeero, Paul Lule, Ronald Magwari as well as goalkeepers Meddie Kibirige, Allan Katwe and Michael Kalule.

The national team has new faces as goalkeeper Samson Kirya, Frank Bomboka and Godfrey Lwesibawa.

The team summoned players will begin non-residential training on Thursday, 23rd August at Mutoola beach.

The residential training will start on 1st September 2018.

Uganda will host the first leg against Ivory Coast on 9th September 2018 at Speena beach in Entebbe.

The return leg will take place two weeks later in Abidjan.

The winner over the two legs on aggregate will qualify for the 2018 AFCON Beach soccer championships in Egypt.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (Isabet), Michael Kalule (Nkumba University), Samson Kirya (Stomers)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal Institute), Allan Katwe (Nkumba University), Sulaiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University), John Revita (Isabet), Douglas Muganga (Isabet), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabet), Emmanuel Kalyowa (St. Lawrence University), Eddie Kityo (Real Galaticals), Swalley Kiggundu (St. Lawrence University), Ronald Magwari (Stomers), Frank Bomboka (MUBS), Swaib Kakwaya (Isabet), Hamis Kafeero (Real Galaticals), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Stomers), Ben Ochen (MUBS), Roch Somoka (Isabet)

Officials:

Head coach: Salim Muwonge

Assistant coach: Ssegujja