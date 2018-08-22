Al Ahly Vs KCCA: Moroccoan referees appointed for CAF Champions League duty

CAF Champions League (Group A):

Tuesday, 28th August 2018

Al Ahly (Egypt) Vs KCCA (Uganda)

*Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo

CAF

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) approved referees from Morocco will handle the final group A CAF Champions League game between Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

The game will take place this coming Tuesday, 28th August 2018 at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Rédouane Jiyed, 39, will handle the game as the center referee.

He will be assisted by country-men Yahya Nouali and Hicham Ait Abbou as first and second assistant referees respectively.

KCCA, who over the weekend overcame Botswana’s champions Township Rollers 1-0 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

For those maximum points, KCCA displaced Township Rollers from third place as they now have six points, but can not dislodge leaders Al Ahly or Tunisia’s Esperance, who both have 10 points apiece from five matches.

Meanwhile, Township Rollers, home to Ugandan Ivan “Kojja” Ntege will entertain Esperance on the same day at the National Stadium, Gaborone.

Referees: