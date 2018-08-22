Banking institution partners with Express Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The desperate quest to restore the long faded glory at historical outfit, Express Football Club has witnessed their new management under city lawyer Kiryowa “KK” Kiwanuka work swiftly to lure partners and sponsors work along the six time Uganda Premier league and 10 time Uganda Cup champions.

As you assimilate the aforementioned statement, Kiwanuka, barely a week into office as the Express FC latest chairperson has already agreed terms with a fast growing banking institution in Uganda, Equity Bank.

For starters, Kiwanuka took over the chairman’s role of the club last Thursday from Hassan Bulwadda.

The bank is set to officially take over the fore front part of the treasured jersey as a shirt sponsor.

For now, the financial nitty gritty and time lag of the deal remain undisclosed until the D-moment when the sponsor will be officially unveiled before the media on Thursday, 23rd August 2018 in Kampala.

KAWOWO SPORTS

The last time that the Red Eagles had a shirt sponsor was during the 2016/17 epoch with Pay TV company DSTV, a company brought on board by the then chairperson, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.

Kawowo Sports has established that Express Football club has also lined up two more sponsors before the league season for the period 2018/19 kicks off.

With these partners on board, there is beam of hope and bright light at the end of the “tunnel” after the club survived being relegated last season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ranking aloft the agenda for reviving Express’ glory is awakening the huge fan base for the club, an assured source of club revenue as well as improving the welfare of the technical team and players alike.

With welfare of players and technical wing improved, there could be an assurance of working with a motivated force and this directly translates into improved results on the field of play.

Last season, Express FC ended the season in an embarrassing 13th place with a parity 31 points fetched off 30 matches, just on the boarder line off relegation as Masavu, Proline and UPDF were condemned to the second tier division (FUFA Big league).