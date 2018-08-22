Deputy Speaker Oulanyah confirmed as chief runner for 2018 Rotary Cancer run

2018 Cancer Run (Sunday, 26th August)

Categories: 5KM, 10KM & 21KM

5KM, 10KM & 21KM Ticket Fee : Shs 25,000

: Shs 25,000 Main Race Start & Finish : Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala

: Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala Theme: Keep Running

KAWOWO SPORTS

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Jacob Oulanyah has been named the chief runner when the 2018 Rotary cancer run takes center stage this Sunday, 26th August 2018.

The Omoro County Member of Parliament was confirmed by the Honorable Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga at a meeting with Rotary Cancer Run officials.

The news was relayed by Henry Rugamba, Chairperson of the organizing committee of the Rotary Cancer Run 2018.

We excited to have the Deputy Speaker of Parliament as our chief runner this year. The Parliament of Uganda has always supported this run and starting last year, each MP has been contributing Shs1m towards the cause. We want to thank them for their unwavering support in the fight against cancer

In his remarks, Oulanya confirmed his attendance and thanked the Rotary, Members of Parliament and Centenary Bank Teams for the relentless effort and investment they have made in fighting the cancer scourge over the years.

The run is slated to take place this weekend, on the 26th of August 2018 at 7.00am at Kololo Independence Grounds and in 36 other towns across the country.

This is the seventh year that the run will be held, and participants will have a much more entertaining experience so that runners can achieve their fundraising goals as well as have fun.

The 21km route runners will start at Upper Terrace Road while the 10km and 5km will start at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Brian-Child

Proceeds from this year Rotary Cancer Run will go towards the purchase of two Linear Accelerators (modern cancer treatment machines) and the construction of two bunkers to house the machines.

The machines and their housing will cost UGX Shs18 billion. Money from the previous four runs was used to build the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital, which is operational today.

The money from the fifth run was used in the construction of the Rotary Blood Bank.

Tickets can be purchased at Shs.25,000 from the following Centenary Branches; Mapeera, Nakivubo, Ntinda, Kireka and Rubaga. Also, the tickets can be obtained from all Capital Shoppers branches, Bulange, Mengo, Rotary Uganda Office on 9th Floor, NIC Building, Game Store Lugogo, select Centenary Bank branches, select Airtel shops etc and and in all participating towns across the country.

Companies are welcome to sponsor the run with packages starting from UGX 5m.