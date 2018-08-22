Vipers Media

Police FC has acquired the services of promising midfielders Hassan ‘Gaata’ Kalega and Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Bamuturaki on loan from Vipers SC.

The two central midfielders are some of the players the venoms left out of the squad for their training camp in Mbale.

They started training with the Cops this week and Coach Abdallah Mubiru is delighted to have them around.

“They are very promising young players,” said Mubiru. “Fortunately, I worked a few months with them while at Vipers and I know what they can offer,” he added.

Both are central midfielders with the ability to play in the creative roles although Kalega thrives better as a deep lying anchor-man.

The addition of the two comes at a time the 2005 league champions lost inspirational gem, Rahmat Ssenfuka to the Venoms.

Kalega’s best showed his ability during the 2016 Masaza Cup when he was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) as Buddu won the competition.