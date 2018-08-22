Female Ugandan trio set for first game of the season in the United States

National Junior College Women League:

Wednesday, 22nd August 2018

Pratt College Vs Redlands Community College

*Pratt stadium in Kansas City

Redlands Community College

Three Ugandans; Sandra Nabweteme, Joan Nakirya and Sandra Nantumbwe will all start the first game of the 2018/19 National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) women league for Redlands Community College against Pratt College on Wednesday evening.

The match will take place at the Pratt Stadium in Kansas city.

The three Ugandans will be part of the starting team that also has Abby Day, Alyin Mesta, Marlin Carbajal and goalkeeper Abbt Craig, who started 16 games last season.

“We are set for the game against Pratt College and we shall give 100 percent in this match because we need to start strongly” Nakirya, who recorded 27 shots on target with two goals and 16 assists to her name last season remarked.

Last season, Redlands Community College women football club finished third in the league after falling to Rose State College at the semi-final hurdle.

This coming Friday, 24th August 2018, Redlands Community College will be playing at home against Cisco College.