Gor Mahia a point away from retaining KPL title

by Ismael Kiyonga
Dylan Kerr, Gor Mahia coach

Gor Mahia moved within a point of retaining the Kenya Premier League title (KPL) with an emphatic win over Sofapaka in a match played on Wednesday.

Joachim Olouch, Innocent Wafula and Samuel Onyango scored for the K’Ogalo who came into the game on the back of a disappointing Caf Champions League defeat at home to Rayon Sport.

The three points take Kerr Dylan’s means they open up a 20 point gap between them and second placed Bandari with seven games to go.

Interestingly, Gor Mahia’s next game is a big one against rivals AFC Leopards over the weekend and a draw will be enough to see them lift a 17th league title, a fourth in five years.

Gor Mahia is home to Ugandan international left back Godfrey Walusimbi who is close to a move to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

