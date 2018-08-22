National Sevens Series return with Kitaka 7s at Legends

Bwaha Denise

The National Rugby Sevens Series return this weekend with Kitaka Memorial Sevens at Legends.

Kobs are the hosts of two-day event that starts on Friday, August 24, and will be the second last on the sevens series calendar.

Table leaders Pirates are in Pool A alongside, record winners Heathens, Jinja Hippos and Stallions. Pool B has Mongers, Warriors, hosts Kobs and their junior side Boks.

Pool C has Buffaloes, Rhinos, Rams and Stallions.

The pool games will be played starting at 6:00 pm on Friday with each of the participating teams playing atleast one game.

Pirates will seal the title with victory while triumph for Kobs or Buffaloes who are 17 and 19 points behind leaders will make the champions elect to wait until the final leg at Kyadondo next weekend.

Kitaka Sevens Pools

Pool A: Pirates, Heathens, Hippos and Sailors

Pool B: Mongers, Warriors, Kobs and Boks

Pool C: Rams, Buffaloes, Rhinos and Stallions

Pool Fixtures

Friday, August 24

Pirates vs. Sailers

Warriors vs. Kobs

Buffaloes vs. Stallions

Pirates vs. Heathens

Kobs vs. Boks

Stallions vs. Rhinos

Buffaloes vs. Rhinos

Warriors vs. Boks

Heathens vs. Stallions

Saturday, August 25