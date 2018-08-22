Pate Wanock: Former SC VU, KCCA striker joins Paidha Black Angels

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Pate Wanock has signed a one-year deal with Uganda Premier League freshers Paidha Black Angels.

The former Sports Club Victoria University (SC VU), KCCA FC, Sofapaka, and Soana striker joins Paidha alongside another forward Julius Malingumu who also agreed to a one-year deal.

Malingumu, who has in the pas turned out for Vipers, KJT Rwenshama, The Saints, BUL FC, UPDF FC and Heegan (Somalia), had been linked with a move to SC Villa.

Black Angels earned promotion to the Uganda Premier League after deafening Kitara in the promotion play-off final at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo under the guidance self-claimed football messiah Allan Kabonge.

Haruna Mawa is now in charge of Black Angels, who among others have vet Yuda Mugalu, former SC Villa goalkeeper Stephen Odong and Yusuf Ssozi in their squad for the 2018-19 season.