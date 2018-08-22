Revival Glory Church takes over Bugembe Junior Football Club

Kamuli district based Revival Glory Network church has successfully procured Bugembe Junior Football Club, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

Headed by pastor David Balabyekubo, the Cathedral which is based in Kiwungu parish, Kamuli district will now directly handle the management of the club.

Previously, this church has been owning fifth division club, Glory Football Stars in Kamuli District which was promoted to the fourth division after championing their league.

Therefore, the proposed new club name shall be Glory Stars – Bugembe Junior Football Club with the home ground shifted from the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe town to the all barren and dusty Kamuli Park Municipal Stadium.

According to Wilson Kantu, the Public Relations Officier (PRO) of Glory Stars – Bugembe Junior F.C, the old playing staff who previously played at Kamuli Park Football Club in the FUFA Big league will be recruited to play in this newly founded club.

“We are fortunate that the people of Kamuli District will once again enjoy football after our dear Kamuli Park F.C was sold to Kampala businessmen. Now that we have Glory Stars combining with Bugembe Junior, the fans in Kamuli will have something to feast on” Kantu, who was also the PRO for Kamuli Park FC noted.

For starters, Kamuli Park F.C that used to play in the second tier league (FUFA Big League) was bought off by Kampala businessmen and the club has since changed identity to Wakiso Giants Football Club, as well as the venue to Wakiso Resource Center.

The club technical wing shall be headed by Dennis Watuke as head coach.

Meanwhile, the training session for Glory Stars – Bugembe Junior FC will commence in the coming weeks.