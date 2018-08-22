Triumphant Buddo S.S accorded heroes’ welcome after 2018 East African games success

KAWOWO SPORTS

The song “Humble Beginnings” is symbolic of every Buddo Secondary School associate, currently enrolled at the school and the alumni inclusive.

As the Buddo S.S sports contingent majestically returned from the 2018 East Africa Secondary School games in Musanze, Rwanda on the evening of Monday, 21st August, there was a heroes’ welcome for the contingent.

Buddo S.S won gold in boy’s football, girls’ basketball as well as a silver medal in boys’ basketball.

For obvious reasons, business came to a standstill along the Masaka – Kampala Highway as the delegation from Rwanda made their way back home with a colourful procession.

By 7:30 PM, the motorcade that included the school bus and other accompanying vehicles arrived at the school via Nsangi.

They were gracefully ushered in by students who queued by the road side leading to the school.

Amidst a thunderous welcome, the victorious welcome from Rwanda was warmly welcomed home to the school premises where a welcome festival, including a dinner had been prepared.

The famous song “This is Buddo” was performed by the remarkable school choir, giving an opportunity to students to mingle with the students, sportsmen and teachers in a rare dance session.

Speaker after speaker hailed the spirit of the sportsmen who included basketball (boys and girls), netball and boys’ football.

Hakim Ssebunya, games master in his speech saluted the brave character of the coaches, players and administrators;

The Coaches have done a great job. I thank the school director Mr Lawrence Muwonge for the sponsorship of all teams. I also thank the players for the dedicated service throughout the games. The teams were facilitated very well and this is the reason for the great performance. We were facilitated entirely by the school vis-à-vis most intuitions that had the backing of their governments. We thank all the coaches and supportive staff including the school administrators who travelled all the way to to Rwanda to support the teams.

The games master also saluted his assistant Fred Kwezira, the football goalkeeping coach Hadad Mutumba, madam Marion (leader of Basketball and netball teams), basketball coaches Johnny and Jack as well as the rest of the contingent that supported in a special way.

The football head coach, Simon Mugerwa, who also guided Masaka S.S in the 2015 East African Games success was grateful of the teamwork spirit from the players;

We gave our all as a complete unit. We thank the team leaders for the spirited character and necessary support needed.

In his remarks, the school director Lawrence Muwonge noted that the 2018 successes were a symbolic signal of work overdue;

These trophies are symbolic of a degree of organization, discipline, resilience and hard-work. We have a reason to celebrate and that is why we are inviting everyone to celebrate. Sports is loved by civilized people. We had a vision and mission to develop wholeistically. This is a core mission of talent discovery and development. We have had an organic growth with steady development. We have had a gradual development with a normal curve. Trophies signify a consistent a lesson. They will be used as teaching aids. In sportsmanship, we learn a lot. Competitiveness and health competition

Muwonge also thanked the Wakiso District Sports Association for the courage accorded.

Buddo S.S, also the reigning national Copa coca cola football champions, clinched the 2018 East Africa Secondary School boys’ soccer event after a nail-biting 4-3 triumph in post-match penalties over Rwanda’s Lycee De Kigali S.S at the Uboworoherane stadium in the mountainous Musanze town.

“We were determined right from the word go to win every game until we became the overall champions. Special thanks to my fellow players, coaches, fans, other sports disciplines and the school administration” the football captain, Samuel Kato Niyeyimana, a former Uganda U-17 graduate noted.

Buddo S.S won the girls basketball final 73-45 after defeating rivals St Mary’s Kitende in the final.

The 2019 East African Secondary School games will be hosted in Kenya, Kakamega.