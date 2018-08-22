AFCON U-17 Qualifiers (CECAFA Region) | Group B

Uganda 8-0 Djibouti

Djibouti Ethiopia 4-2 Kenya

Uganda National U-17 team (Uganda Cubs) have progressed to the semifinals of the AFCON U-17 Qualifiers.

This followed an 8-0 humiliation of Djibouti during a Group B encounter played at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Najib Yiga led the massacre as he scored a hat-trick. Ibrahim Juma netted a brace before Iddi Wahid, Thomas Kakaire and Davis Sekajja netting one goal apiece.

Wahid opened the scoring as early as the 9th minute, Kakaire added the second seven minutes later.

Yiga got his first on 22 minutes before Ibrahim Juma got Uganda’s fourth goal on 35 minutes as the opening stanza of the game ended 4-0.

As the second half returned, Yiga scored the fifth goal, his second on the red letter evening for Uganda.

Sharp shooter Ssekajja, scorer of a four goals against South Sudan also joined the goal galore on 48 minutes.

Yiga completed his hat-trick with 25 minutes left on the clock before Juma put the game to bed with the eighth goal on 73 minutes.

In the other Group B game, Ethiopia humbled Kenya 4-2 to top the group.

Uganda Cubs gets to nine points and thus join unbeaten Ethiopia (12 points) out of Group B.

Uganda had earlier recovered from a 1-0 loss in the opener to Ethiopia with back-to-back victories against South Sudan (6-1) and Kenya (3-1).

The winner will join 2019 AFCON U-17 hosts Tanzania at next year’s championship.

Uganda Cubs XI Vs Djibouti: Delton Oyo (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Samson Kasozi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), John Rogers, Ibrahim Ekellot, Davis Ssekajja, Thomas Kakaire, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Najib Yiga, Ibrahim Juma

Subs: Daniel Semwogerere (GK), John Kokas Alou, Yasin Abdul Owane, Owen Mukisa, Polycarp Mwaka, Ivan Asaba,

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

Semi- final 1 : Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium

: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August: