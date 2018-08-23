2018 Airtel Rising Stars national tournament kicks-off in Fort Portal

The 2018 Airtel Rising Stars national tournament kicked off on Thursday, August 23 in Fort Portal.

Six games were played on the opening day of the U17 competition in its seventh edition. Four games were played in the girls’ category while only two in the boys’ category.

Kampala Region assumed the summit of the girls Group A with a 4-0 thumping of North Eastern Region while Kitara registered a huge 4-1 win over West Nile in the same group.

In Group B, Western Region eased past Buganda 3-1 to go top on day one while Eastern Region edged Northern Region 2-1 for maximum points in their opening game.

Both boys games played were close and ended all square. North Eastern and Northern Regions played to a 1-1 draw in Group A while Western and Eastern Region played out a non-scoring draw in Group B.

Airtel Rising Stars | Day One Results

Girls: Group A

Kitara

Kampala

West Nile

North Eastern

Played

Kitara 4-1 West Nile

Kampala 4-0 North Eastern

Girls: Group B

Northern

Eastern

Buganda

Western

Played

Northern 1-2 Eastern

Buganda 1-3 Western

Boys: Group A

North East

Northern

Western

Eastern

Played

North East 1-1 Northern

Boys: Group B

Buganda

Kampala

West Nile

Kitara

Played