Football

2018 Airtel Rising Stars national tournament kicks-off in Fort Portal

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
TwitterFacebookGoogle PlusInstagram

The 2018 Airtel Rising Stars national tournament kicked off on Thursday, August 23 in Fort Portal.

Six games were played on the opening day of the U17 competition in its seventh edition. Four games were played in the girls’ category while only two in the boys’ category.

Kampala Region assumed the summit of the girls Group A with a 4-0 thumping of North Eastern Region while Kitara registered a huge 4-1 win over West Nile in the same group.

In Group B, Western Region eased past Buganda 3-1 to go top on day one while Eastern Region edged Northern Region 2-1 for maximum points in their opening game.

Both boys games played were close and ended all square. North Eastern and Northern Regions played to a 1-1 draw in Group A while Western and Eastern Region played out a non-scoring draw in Group B.

Airtel Rising Stars | Day One Results

Girls: Group A

  • Kitara
  • Kampala
  • West Nile
  • North Eastern

Played

  • Kitara 4-1 West Nile
  • Kampala 4-0 North Eastern

Girls: Group B

  • Northern
  • Eastern
  • Buganda
  • Western

Played

  • Northern 1-2 Eastern
  • Buganda 1-3 Western

Boys: Group A

  • North East
  • Northern
  • Western
  • Eastern

Played

  • North East 1-1 Northern

Boys: Group B

  • Buganda
  • Kampala
  • West Nile
  • Kitara

Played

  • Western 0-0 Eastern

You May Also Like

Pitso would sign Al Ahly’s Phakamani given chance

New Express FC chairperson Kiwanuka warns the Red Army on hooliganism

Express Football Club gets Shs100M sponsorship from Equity Bank

Leave a Reply