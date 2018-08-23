Bright Stars Football Club kick-starts pre-season build ups in contrasting fashion

Pre-season warm ups:

Kawempe Select 1 (7)- 1 (8) Bright Stars (*Played at Kazo play ground)

Bright Stars (*Played at Kazo play ground) KCCA 1-0 Bright Stars (*Played at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo)

Bright Stars FC Media

Bright Stars Football Club kicked off their warm up schedule with two contrasting results.

On Eid day, Bright Stars F.C returned “home” at the Kazo play ground, a fortress where their successful footballing journey kick-started, winning a tense dramatic penalty shoot-out 8-7, after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Bright Stars led the game for long spells with holding gangly midfielder Brian Enzema scoring an odd rare strike.

On the subsequent day (Wednesday), the Yoshino Trading Limited sponsored club lost 1-0 to KCCA FC at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Right back Fillbert Obenchan scored the lone strike on the day.

Bright Stars FC Media

According to Bright Stars head coach, Fred Kajoba, the plan to have as many build up matches will continue so as to test out the new players as well as perfect the different playing combinations;

We shall continue to play many friendly matches because they help to give us the true picture of players as regards fitness, monitoring the combination of play as well as testing out our new players on board

Last term, Bright Stars ended the season in 8th place with 38 points collected over 30 matches.