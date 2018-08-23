Express Football Club gets Shs100M sponsorship from Equity Bank

Express Football Club has a reason or two to smile about ahead of the fresh 2018-19 season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

To start with, the Red Eagles has Shs.100M after partnering with Equity Bank in a deal that will last one year (renewable owing to performance).

This new deal was unveiled before the media on Thursday, 23 August 2018 at Church House building in the heart of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

In his address before the press, Anthony Kituuka, the bank’s Executive Director expressed gratitude having partnered with Express F.C;

We are honored to announce a Shs. 100M package for Express Football Club as a partner for the period of one year. This is a worthy partnership. It is a unity of a purpose, respect and effective corporate governance.

Newly appointed Express chairman Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka described the partnership as a fresh journey for the club, recovering from the turbulent times, where they finished 13th and narrowly survived being relegated.

Express Football Club has started its journey to recovery. This partnership with Equity Bank is based on discipline, structures and good organization. It has been considered and weighed. During my leadership, I will concentrate on two major sections at Express F.C– these are the players and fans. We are known as “Mukwano Gwa bangi for a reason. Express FC is partnering with a bank that has global reach.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A week ago, Kiwanuka replaced Hassan Bulwadda at the helm of the club also christened as “F.C”, “Square pass” and “Mukwano Gwa bangi”.

The former Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president was appointed by the Express Sports Club board, the supreme governing body of the club for a tenure of three years.

He also cautioned the fans against violent acts with a set target of finishing fourth in the first season.

Meanwhile, the club has also introduced the season ticket philosophy. This ticket will cost Shs 50,000 for each of the fans for all the home fans.

Kawowo Sports has established that the club is set to unleash two more partners, including an official kits sponsor before the new season gets underway.

At the moment, the club is building for the new season with intensified sessions and build up matches as well.

A few weeks ago, Bright Stars attained a Shs 150M sponsorship package for one year from Japanese based car dealers, Yoshino Trading Limited.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Other clubs in the top flight division with sponsorship include; KCCA (Star Times, Prime Media, Shell and others), Vipers (Hima Cement, Roofings Limited, DFCU Bank), Onduparaka (MTN) and Mbarara City (Top Bet).