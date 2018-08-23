Express Football Club introduces seasonal tickets

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

How times and seasons drastically change!!

Last season, Express Football Club was in total shambles. The Red Eagles were dogged by administrative and technical hitches with internal revolts that forced out top leadership (chairpersons and chief executive officers) and coaches as well.

The huge fan following deserted the Wankulukuku fortress and on the field of play, results were not forthcoming, struggling to find a footing until the last game of the season when they outwitted a struggling Masavu 1-0 to survive the relegation sharp axe.

In a swift turn of events, the transition prior to the new season has commenced in a rather convincing fashion.

Old boy Kefa Kisala who previously served the club as player and coach, winning the league on both instances returned to the club to steer the Wankulukuku charges as head coach.

The club supreme board appointed a new chairperson, Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka to replace Hassan Bulwadda at the helm of the club.

Bulwadda had only served for a few months (three to be specific) since taking over from State minister in charge of children’s affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.

Barely a week into office, Kiwanuka, whose firm attachment to Express FC is well documented dating as far as 1957 when the club was founded by the late Jolly Joe Kiwanuka, the grandson has started acting.

Kiwanuka, in partnership in Equity Bank has introduced the season ticket philosophy.

This partnership was officially made public on Thursday, 23 August 2018 as the bank announced a one year partnership pact with the historical club at Church House building in Kampala.

Express Football Club has started its journey to recovery. This partnership with Equity Bank is based on discipline, structures and good organization. It has been considered and weighed. During my leadership, I will concentrate on two major sections at Express F.C– these are the players and fans. We are known as “Mukwano Gwa bangi” for a reason. The fans will need to use the Equity Express Card for a cost of Shs 50,000 per season. This card will be the membership for the Express fans for the running season with benefits to watch all home games

Kiwanuka, an ardent golfer as well, and former Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president urged the fans to be disciplined as well;

I want to assure our partners that the fans will be disciplined. Indiscipline has not slot in the modern game and I have seen many games played behind closed doors to enforce discipline. I assure you that Express FC shall play football the entire season. Discipline and accountability will be key aspects in this partnership

In his address before the media, the Executive Director of Equity Bank; Anthony Kituuka elucidated upon the nitty gritty of this partnership that will last for one year;

We are honoured to announce a Shs. 100M package for Express Football Club as a partner for the period of one year. The year one time-lag is a reasonable period for the two parties and fair enough for us. We expect order, discipline and performance. We want to be associated with a football brand that builds community. The break dreak down of the Shs 100M remains confidential.

The event at Church house was also graced by the Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hamza Jjunju, Kenneth Onyango (Head of Operations, Equity Bank Uganda) and Phillip Otim, a bank employee in the Marketing Department.

Other clubs with seasonal tickets:

Express FC has joined the bandwagon of clubs with the seasonal tickets idea as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Vipers Sports Club, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Bright Stars and Onduparaka Football Club.