Full-time for Ntege as Township Rollers condemn Black Forest in league opener

Botswana Premier League:

Black Forest 1-4 Township Rollers

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Botswana Reigning champions Township Rollers Football Club kicked off the 2018/19 season in style, winning 4-1 on the road away to Black Forest at the Molepolele sports complex on Wednesday night before hundreds of fans.

Towering center forward Joel Mogorosi, who limped out during the closing stages of the match in their 1-0 CAF Champions League loss to KCCA in Kampala, recovered well in time and scored a brace against Black Forest.

Tumisang Orebonye also added the other two goals to complete the home team’s misery.

Ugandan, Ivan “Kojja” Ntege featured full time for the Township Rollers.

Of late, Ntege has been shifted from central midfield to right back.

The game was a perfect build up for Township Rollers ahead of their final group A CAF Champions League home encounter against Tunisia’s Esperance this coming Tuesday at the national stadium in Gaborone.

Next League match:

Township Rollers will again play away from home on 1st September 2018 against Jwaneng Galaxy at the Galaxy Stadium.

Jwaneng Galaxy is home to former Vipers Sports Club head coach Jorge Miguel Da Costa.

During their opening match, Jwaneng Galaxy humiliated Prisons XI 5-0 and currently lead the 16 team table standings with three points, on a superior goal difference.