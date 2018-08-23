Nakirya scores twice in Redlands Community College on the road

National Junior College Women League:

Pratt College 1-3 Redlands Community College

KAWOWO SPORTS

Redlands Community College out-witted Pratt College 3-1 during the opening game of the National Junior College women league at the Pratt Stadium in Kansas city on Wednesday evening.

Joan Nakirya, a Ugandan utility player scored twice in the game before Aylin Mesta added the other.

For starters, Nakirya scored two goals last season, creating 16 times having had 27 attempts (shots) on target.

This was the first game of the 2018/19 National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA).

The other Ugandan, Sandra Nantumbwe also featured full-time in the game.

“It is good that we started on a bright note. I thank the rest of my teammates, coaches and fans. I am happy to have scored a brace. We shall keep focused because the league has just started” Nakirya disclosed to Kawowo Sports after the game.

Nakirya and the rest of her teammates virtually have two days of rest as they switch attention to their next game on Friday, 24th August 2018.

Redlands Community College will be playing their first home game of the season against Cisco College.

Last season, Redlands Community College women football club finished third in the league after falling to Rose State College at the semi-final hurdle.