Netball World Cup bound She Cranes land Shs5.4 billion insurance package

After successfully defending the Africa Netball Championship and qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in the process, She Cranes are destined for lucrative offers, endorsement deals and the like.

Better and best things are lined up for the invincible Uganda She Cranes team with the latest development being a travel health insurance worth one million, two hundred and fifty thousand Euros (1,250,000 Euros), estimated as Ug.shs 5,423,653,667.25 billion insurance.

This insurance offer is from National Insurance Corporation (NIC), a long term partner for the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF).

This development was confirmed on Thursday, 23 August 2018 at the main headquarters of this insurance firm located in the heart of the Ugandan capital city, Kampala.

Announcing the offer, the Acting managing director of NIC, Elias Edu narrated the successful journey of netball with this insurance firm as he also congratulated the reigning African netball champions upon the successful title defence;

We have been the number one corporate supporter of netball Uganda for over 30 years, this next step is in line with our community development program through sports and the players can put their best foot forward during the matches because they will play with minimal worries while on national duty. Our vision in supporting the She Cranes is to create an enabling environment for our netballers so that they too can compete on a global platform and rank among the best in the world.

In due appreciation, the She Cranes vice-captain Lillian Ajio, speaking on behalf of the rest of the players thanked National Insurance Corporation (NIC) for the generous offer;

This is a very good offer for us. It will motivate us to play without fear. We thank NIC for this pledge.

All the players with the exception of skipper Peace Proscovia were present at the ceremony.

The She Cranes patron Sarah Nkonge Muwonge was full of praise for the players, officials, National Council of Sports and NIC supporting the game of netball.

“NIC has always been there for the She Cranes. Life is very good when we work hard as a unit and win, as well as a team,” Nkonge noted in her brief speech.

Nkonge later led the chorus of a victorious song “The more we are together, the happier we are”.

NIC also insured the She Cranes in 2015 when the team played at the World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Details of the Travel and Health insurance for She Cranes

Emergency medical expenses abroad (50,000 Euros)

Emergency Dental expenses abroad (160 Euros)

Medical Transportation (Reimbursement, Medical assistance, sending doctor to the beneficiary abroad, repatriation after treatment, travel ticket for a family member, escort of a beneficiary by a family member, extension of beneficiary’s stay, repatriation of close relative) – [3000 Euros]

Escort of beneficiary less than 15 years old, early return in event of death of a family member – Assistance service – (10,000 Euros – Adults, 5000 Euros – Children)

Personal Accident extension (Permanent incapacity provision) – Actual cost

In event of death (Repatriation of body, escort of deceased, presence on site of death) – Actual cost

Flight Delay or cancellation – 2000 Euros

Indemnification in event of delay of delivering luggage, additional indemnification in event of loss of luggage, legal costs, Advance bail – 400 Euros

