Newly appointed Express Football Club chairman Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka is a known personality who does not mince words.

He is remarkably known for his actions than mere paper work.

The prominent lawyer is barely a fortnight into the seat for one of Uganda’s most passionately supported and followed football club whose fans are baptized as the “Red Army”.

Grandson to Express F.C’s founder Jolly Joe Kiwanuka, K.K, like he is fondly referred to by the sporting fraternity particularly the golfers where he is born and bred, is a shrewd, hands-on and diligent administrator.

On the day he was marking a week in office at the helm of Express F.C, Kiwanuka was also unveiling a new partner for the club – Equity Bank, which contributed Shs 100,000,000 for the period of one year (renewable contract owing to performance).

Addressing journalists at Church House on the momentous ceremony that the bank officially handed over the dummy cheque as well as launched the Equity – Express card, a seasonal ticket like arrangement for fans, K.K warned fans against acts of indiscipline.

The fans will be disciplined. Express FC shall play football the entire season. Discipline and accountability will be key aspects in this partnership with Equity Bank. We must bring order back to football. Our children have to be inspired. There is a new sheriff in town, much as we need the fans’ support, we shall not entertain violence and riots, I am in position to close the stadium behind them and we play games without them.

Digital Innovation

The new chairman who replaced Hassan Bulwadda is coming up with digitalization with that famous Express fans’ card, which will be used as the seasonal ticket as well.

This card will be used by the fans as identity to access all the home matches, as well as for other operations as the ATM.

Digitization is the way to way. We want to digitize Express Football Club with the Equity – Express Card.

Season Targets

Kiwanuka has embarked on a three year term as accorded by the board of governors at the club.

In his first term of office, he has set fourth finish as the realistic target;

I will meet the players very soon. My primary human resource are the players. My partners want results. We need a position not lower than fourth. The technical team is exerting pressure on me for sponsorship and I am returning the pressure to them and the players. It is a give and take situation. Everyone has to play their part.

He also hinted of brave plans for the club to own their own home (stadium) and termed it as work in progress with initial discussions underway with potential partners and sponsors as well.

“K.K” has previously served as President of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) and to-date, remains an ardent golfer.

Express F.C will before the kick off of the new season announce two more partners, one of whom will be the official kit sponsor.