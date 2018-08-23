© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Pitso Mosimane feels Al Ahly striker Phakamani Mahlambi can be a good signing for Sundowns and went ahead to heap praise on the forward.

The young South African international joined the 8-time African champions from Bidvest Wits but has failed break into the first team and the club was considering letting him go but changed stance.

“Am I interested in signing a 20-year-old, whose quick, Bafana player, big room for improvement?,” said Pitso as quoted by Kickoff.

I see him following the route of 20-year-old Bongani Zungu who we signed and went to Europe. We signed a 20-year-old Keagan Dolly and he went to Europe. We had Percy Tau from 16 or 17 and he went to Europe.

Jingles insists it makes sense to acquire the services of the 20 year old but admits it would be difficult to get his services.

Does it make sense to sign Phakamani? If I look at the reference of what I have said, I think it makes sense. We like him, but we probably can’t afford him.

Phakamani started for Al Ahly in the 2-0 defeat at KCCA and was guilty of missing several chances at Namboole despite creating problems for the Kasasiro defence.