Rwanda international Eric Rutanga has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia.

The Rayon Sport left back revealed this in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in a game he scored the winner with a beauty of a free kick.

Rutanga who also scored in the 1-1 draw at Nyamirambo in the Group C Caf Confederation Cup was quoted by the Kenyan media stating he wouldn’t turn down a chance to sign for K’Ogalo.

“If they bring a good deal, why not?” he asked before praising K’Ogalo.

Gor Mahia are a good team with quality players, I really would like to play for them.

Rutanga still has one year left on his contract but is aware the Kenyan side are in search of a player in his position to replace Godfrey Walusimbi who is close to joining Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

Gor Mahia is home to Rwanda international Jacques Tuyisenge and previously, left back Abouba Sibomana and midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza featured for the club.