Times of Rwanda

Ugandan born striker Meddie Kagere has been recalled to the Rwanda national team ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers against Ivory Coast.

Kagere has been out of action for the Amavubi but was recently naturalized and is now a full Rwandese.

The Simba SC marks man is part of the 32-man team summoned by coach Vincent Mashami that begin training on Thursday ahead of the September 8, showdown against the former African champions.

Also on the team is Kagere’s former teammate at Gor Mahia Jacques Tuyisenge, Simba SC teammate Haruna Niyonzima, APR midfield gem Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza as well as Yannick Mukunzi of Rayon Sport.

Rwanda lost their first game 2-1 to Central African Republic while Ivory Coast were shocked by Guinea 3-2 in Abidjan.

Full 32-player provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Olivier Kwizera (Free State Stars), Fiacre Ntwali (APR), Yves Kimenyi (APR) and Omar Rwabugiri (Mukura).

Defenders: Solomon Nirisarike (AFC Tubize), Saidi Iragire (Mukura), Faustin Usengimana (Khitan Sports, Kuwait), Abdoul Rwatubyaye (Rayon Sports), Herve Rugwiro (APR), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Michel Rusheshangoga (Free agent), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR) and Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports).

Midfielders: Yannick Mukunzi (Rayon Sports), Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza (APR, Ally Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Djihad Bizimana (Belgium, Beveren), Haruna Niyonzima (Simba SC), Andrew Buteera (APR), Hussein Cyiza (Mukura), Jean Claude Iranzi (APR), Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports), Patrick Sibomana (FC Shakhtyor, Belarus), Eric Ngendahimana (Police Fc) and Djuma Nizeyimana (SC Kiyovu).

Forwards: Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Danny Usengimana (Tersana FC, Egypt), Muhadjir Hakizimana (APR), Jimmy Kibengo Mashingirwa Mbaraga (AS Kigali) and Jean Paul Uwimbabazi (Police).