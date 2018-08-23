Pre-season friendly, Friday August 24, 2018

Wakiso Giants Vs Police FC – Wakisha Resource Centre 4pm

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Wakiso Giants/ Kamuli Park will play their second game at their new home, Wakisha Resource Centre when they host Police FC in another trial game on Friday.

We are back home – Wakisha Resource Centre, Wakiso on Friday at 4pm as we take on @UgandaPoliceFC. Our branded jerseys will be on sale at 25k and 50k at the venue. Tell a friend to tell a friend #WeAreThePurpleSharks #PrideOfWakiso pic.twitter.com/COsgjMW6Th — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) August 23, 2018

The Fufa Big League side lost 1-2 to Express FC seven days ago at the same venue where hundreds of locals watched the side for the first time.

The trial game comes two days after they held premiership side, Kirinya Jinja SS on Wednesday in Bugembe.

It will be Police FC’s first official pre-season game locally since returning from the EAPCCO games in Tanzania.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru’s side is expected to have new signings Ashraf Fadiga Bamuturaki and Hassan Gaata Kalega as well as forward Ronald Nyanzi who scored three goals in Dar es Salaam.