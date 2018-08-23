Football

Wakiso Giants back at Wakisha against Police

by Ismael Kiyonga
Pre-season friendly, Friday August 24, 2018

  • Wakiso Giants Vs Police FC – Wakisha Resource Centre 4pm
Wakiso Giants XI that faced KCCA at Lugogo. The game ended one goal apiece

Wakiso Giants/ Kamuli Park will play their second game at their new home, Wakisha Resource Centre when they host Police FC in another trial game on Friday.

The Fufa Big League side lost 1-2 to Express FC seven days ago at the same venue where hundreds of locals watched the side for the first time.

The trial game comes two days after they held premiership side, Kirinya Jinja SS on Wednesday in Bugembe.

It will be Police FC’s first official pre-season game locally since returning from the EAPCCO games in Tanzania.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru’s side is expected to have new signings Ashraf Fadiga Bamuturaki and Hassan Gaata Kalega as well as forward Ronald Nyanzi who scored three goals in Dar es Salaam.

