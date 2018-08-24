2018 Airtel Rising Stars: Buganda eases into semifinals

Airtel Rising Stars | Semifinal Fixtures

Boys

Buganda vs. Northern

Western vs. Kampala

Girls

Buganda vs. Kampala

Western vs. Kitara

The group round of the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars national tournament was concluded on Friday, August 24 in Fort Portal.

Buganda Region (boys) cruised through their group into the last four with maximum points having beaten Kitara, West Nile and Kampala.

Buganda Region followed the hard fought 1-0 win over Kampala on the opening with a 4-1 thumping of Kitara and 1-0 win over West Nile.

Buganda thus topped the group and will cross with Northern Region – who were runners up in Group B in the semifinals on Saturday.

In the other boys’ semifinal, Western Region who topped Group B will face Kampala.

Meanwhile, Kampala Region will also take on Western Region in the girls’ semifinals

Western Region maneuvered through a difficult Group A unbeaten winning one game and drawing two to set up a date with Kampala.

Kampala finished second behind Kitara on goal difference despite tallying the same number of points (7)

Kitara will take on Western in the other girls’ semifinal.

Airtel Rising Stars | Day Two Results

Girls

Kampala 3-0 West Nile

Kitara 7-1 North Eastern

North Eastern 1-0 West Nile

Kampala 2-2 Kitara

Western 0-0 Eastern

Buganda 1-0 Eastern

Buganda 1-1 Northern

Western 0-0 Northern

Boys