© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A day after unveiling a partnership with Equity Bank, Express FC new chairperson Kiryowa Kiwanuka has appointed new Board of Directors.

The flamboyant City lawyer who announced his arrival at the Red Eagles on social media revealed the new board via a press release on Friday August 24.

The new board has former Express FC player and team manager Robert Aloro, Moses Banturaki, Francis Buwuule, Samuel Sejjaaka, Alex Munobe, Aidan Kateregga and Suubi Kiwanuka who is the Board Secretary.

“The Directors bring to the Board of Express FC various aspects of expertise; professionalism, representation and values,” read part of the statement. “I have confidence that this talent mix with the support of our gallant fans will help restore the club’s footballing pedigree and enable the club to raise its competitive level of strategic planning that is desired in modern day to advance club interests and those of the game of football in the country,..” it went further.

Going forward, the club leadership will operate its mandate through structures and an advisory council whose membership will be announced in due course.

Kiwanuka revealed the composition of the advisory council with five committees namely; Technical, Marketing and Communication, Finance, Human Resource and Administration, Strategic and Risk Management.

Express FC, arguably the oldest football club in Uganda has won just six league titles, 10 Uganda Cup and has previously been hit by maladministration.

KK as the new boss is famously known is seen as a saviour and so far from what he is doing, no doubt about the club being on the right track.