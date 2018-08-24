Saturday August 25, 2018

Gor Mahia Vs AFC Leopards – Moi International stadium, Kasarani 4pm

Daily Nations

All attention and focus in East Africa will be in Nairobi at the Moi International stadium, Kasarani when two giants and bitter rivals Gor Mahia and Afc Leopards face off in the league.

The game comes at a time when it holds less meaning as Gor Mahia lead the log by over 20 points and only need a point to clinch another championship.

However, the Ingwe wouldn’t want the K’Ogalo to pick the point off them and thus would love to prolong the celebrations.

Gor Mahia come into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Sofapaka after a Caf Confederation Cup setback while Afc Leopards, home to Ugandan Baker Lukooya are in fine form with four wins in as many games.

Besides, Ingwe have not lost a league game since that infamous 2-1 defeat to their rivals in the first leg but too many stalemates saw them out of contention for another year.

Afc Leopards have not won a league title in 20 years and in that period, Gor Mahia have surpassed them as the most successful club in the country with 16 titles while a miracle would deny them a 17th.

Both teams are coached by foreigners, Dylan Kerr, a Briton is in charge of the K’Ogalo while Argentine Rodolfo Zapata.