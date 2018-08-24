Junior Silverbacks to start continental championship against DR Congo

Friday, August 24

DR Congo vs. Uganda – 6:45pm, EAT

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game at the 2018 FIBA U18 African Championship in Bamako, Mali.

The Junior Silverbacks who earned the right to play at the biennial tournament through a wild card take on DR Congo at Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga in their first of the Group A fixtures.

Head coach Nick Natuhereza told Kawowo Sports his team is better prepared than the last and will be hoping for a winning start at the tourney whose finalists will represent the continent at next year’s U19 World Cup.

FIBA U18 African Championship Groups

Group A

Mali

Egypt

Libya

Guinea

Uganda

DR Congo

Group B

Angola

Tunisia

Algeria

Senegal

Rwanda

Cote D’Ivoire