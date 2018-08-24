Basketball

Junior Silverbacks to start continental championship against DR Congo

by Franklin Kaweru
  • Friday, August 24
  • DR Congo vs. Uganda – 6:45pm, EAT
Nick Natuhereza, Junior Silverbacks head coach

Uganda will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game at the 2018 FIBA U18 African Championship in Bamako, Mali.

The Junior Silverbacks who earned the right to play at the biennial tournament through a wild card take on DR Congo at Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga in their first of the Group A fixtures.

Head coach Nick Natuhereza told Kawowo Sports his team is better prepared than the last and will be hoping for a winning start at the tourney whose finalists will represent the continent at next year’s U19 World Cup.

FIBA U18 African Championship Groups

Group A
Mali
Egypt
Libya
Guinea
Uganda
DR Congo

Group B
Angola
Tunisia
Algeria
Senegal
Rwanda
Cote D’Ivoire

