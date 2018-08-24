Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club loans out striker Leku

Botswana top flight outfit Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club has loaned out gangly center forward Alfred Leku to another top tier side Extension Gunners Football Club.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Leku had been signed at the onset of August 2018 as a free agent for a period of two years.

The year-long spell is intended to grant the former Vipers, Onduparaka and Express forward ample playing time as he gets acclimatized to the physical and fast Botswana premier League.

“Yes. He (Alfred Leku) was loaned for a period of year to Extension Gunners Football Club to help him get as much playing time as possible. Possibly, he will be recalled by Jwangeng Galaxy after monitoring his performance of the season” Pike Okello, his agent who is based in Lobatse city disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

At Extension Gunners, he joins fellow Ugandan, Francis Olaki who has spent two seasons at the club.

Leku joined Jwaneng Galaxy after training with the club for a close to a fortnight and he convinced the technical team to be signed.

Jwaneng Galaxy is also home to former Vipers Sports Club head coach Miguel Jorge Da Costa.

There are a number of Ugandan footballers in Botswana with utility player Ivan “Kojja” Ntege at Township Rollers, whilst Deus Bukenya and Martin Opolot recently signed for Prisons XI Football Club.