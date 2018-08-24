Saturday August 25, 2018

KCCA Vs Onduparaka – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Courtesy

Mike Mutebi and Asaph Mwebaze have promised an exciting game ahead of KCCA’s Fufa Super 8 clash with Onduparaka on Saturday at Mutesa II stadium.

Mutebi who described the opponents as ambitious also dismissed talk of favourites ahead of the game.

“There is no favourite for the game,” he said. “First, we are all away so no home advantage,” he added.

“But as usual, our mission is to play well and win. I expect a very good game against an exciting side that also play attacking football.

His opposite number, Mwebaze whose first game in charge came on Tuesday against SC Villa is optimistic his charges can lift the trophy of the Fufa inaugural competition.

We shall try to play to win. But most important, we have to play a good game for our many fans who will come all through from Arua.

Games between the two sides have not been short of entertainment and always high scoring.

KCCA have won two, lost one and drawn once in the four competitive meetings but lost a recent charity match meeting 3-1 at Lugogo.

The winner of the competition will walk home with prize money worth 10 million Shs and a trophy.