Fufa Super 8 Finals, Saturday August 25, 2018

KCCA Vs Onduparaka – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm

Mike Mutebi has hailed Onduparaka and described them as ‘ambitious’ ahead of the Fufa Super 8 final due on Saturday at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The KCCA manager who denies his side have the favourite tag ahead of the inaugural tournament finals also believes their opponents know how to treat finals.

“For us, the target is to play to win and play well,” he told the media briefing. “It’s a final anything can happen. There are no favourites. The past three seasons Onduparaka have been in three finals and so they know to treat such games,” he added.

We are going to play a team that is very good, competitive and ambitious. And they have exemplified it with good performances in the past three seasons.

On his part, the game will be treated business as usual and act as a precursor for the Al Ahly Caf Champions League game.

For us, it’s business as usual and no tiredness. We put ourselves in that picture that our players are going to be subjected to those many games. We are going to play a team that will largely play Al Ahly.

KCCA and Onduparaka will be meeting for a fifth competitive time.

The Kasasiro have picked two victories, lost once and the other ended in a draw.