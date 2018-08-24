Asaph Mwebaze has paid tribute to previous coaches at Onduparaka describing the job they did as ‘tremendous’ ahead of the Fufa Super 8 cup final against KCCA.

The former Maroons tactician will be in charge of the Caterpillars for only the second game after edging SC Villa in a penalty shootout and expects a good game against the Kasasiro.

“You can’t change much in seven days,” he replied when asked about the past few weeks at the club. “What you see now is a continuation of what the previous coaches have done,” he added.

They have done a tremendous job considering the team has been in the league for two seasons finishing 5th and 4th last season.

Mwebaze doesn’t hide away from the fact the fans and Ondu faithful expect even better next season.

The expectations are high and the target now goes to at least finishing in the top three or even contest for the title.

On the game against KCCA and the tournament in general, the outspoken coach hails the initiative and reveals the team will go for it.

The competition helps gauge readiness before the season. The match situations offer chance for assessment of players away from training. As a team, the target is to win it but even if we don’t, these three games have been helpful

The Caterpillars will miss the services of Gadafi and Ceaser Okhuti but the rest are available for selection according to Mwebaze.