National Council of Sports hails exceling kickboxers Tugume, Apolot

KAWOWO SPORTS

The National Council of Sports (NCS) is primed towards the continued support for various sporting disciplines in the country.

This message was re-affirmed by David Ssemakula Katende, the assistant general secretary of the national council of sports on Friday, 24 August 2018 as two kick boxers Titus “Hard Rock” Tugume and Patricia Apolot paid a courtesy visit to the Lugogo based headquarters of the government body.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Katende also thanked the sportsmen and their respective federations for the work well executed;

As the National Council of Sports, we are honored and privileged to associate with all the games irrespective of which is which; big or small. All the games are the equal. A gold medal in kick-boxing or netball is the same as the gold medal won by a football team. We vowed to continue supporting the sporting federations and sportsmen as they prosper for the better

KAWOWO SPORTS

Uganda Peoples Defences Forces (UPDF) fighter Tugume, fresh from the United States of America where he won the grand IKF World classic championship thanked all the partners, sponsors and National Council of Sports for the efforts undertaken;

As a kickboxer, I am always prepared for the best to come. I thank everyone from the training partners, sponsors and the National Council of Sports (NCS) for all the support accorded.

During the IKF World Classic championships in the held in Florida, Tugume won all his three fights against Florida’s Gerald Kachor as well as Lawrence George and Robert Petadefarvi from Georgia.

The same message was re-echoed by fast rising female kickboxer Patricia Apolot.

I wish to thank our individual sponsors, companies and the National Council of Sports. This motivates us to perform well in the various fights we engage in.

Apolot is the reigning national, inter-continental and world female kick boxing champion, having lost once in 18 fights.

KAWOWO SPORTS

National Council of Sports (NCS) is a statutory organ whose establishment, status and powers are enshrined under Act of Parliament of 1964, to among other things; Develop, Promote and Control sports activities in Uganda on behalf of Government, under the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The NCS which is linked to the Supreme Council for Sports in Africa (SCSA) and other relevant sports organisations serves as an apex organisation that coordinates all sports activities in the country, in liaison with National Sports Associations.