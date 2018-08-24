Police, traffic gurus endorse 2018 Rotary cancer run

2018 Cancer Run (Sunday, 26th August)

Categories: 5KM, 10KM & 21KM

5KM, 10KM & 21KM Ticket Fee : Shs 25,000

: Shs 25,000 Main Race Start & Finish : Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala (* Start : 7 AM)

: Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala (* : 7 AM) Theme: Keep Running

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

If the assurance of the Uganda Police Force Public Relations Officer (PRO) Emilian Kayima, is to be taken as the gospel truth, then, the over 30,000 participants expected in the 2018 Rotary Cancer run will be safe and sound.

“The participants in this year’s Rotary Cancer run are guaranteed of maximum security prior to, during and after the event” Kayima assured the media at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala on Friday during a press briefing.

Flanked by the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, Norman Musinga and Rotarian Dennis Jjuuko, the Police communications chief however asked the participants to remain cautious of their property and life throughout the early morning event.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Musinga clarified of affluent traffic management where there will be temporary closure of roads which the runners will use;

There will temporary closure of roads to help the participants run smoothly. We shall not divert vehicles. Motor cycles will not be allowed to accompany the runners. Motorists are advised to adhere to traffic rules and regulations. Participants with cars will park at Games Stores, City Parents Primary school and Hotel Africana.

In his remarks, Rotarian Denis Juuko, the head of media on the 2018 Rotary Cancer run local organizing committee thanked the respective partners, sponsors and individual runners who expressed;

The year is back on Sunday, 26th August 2018. We thank all the sponsors, partners and individual runners who have expressed interest in We are targeting Shs 18 billion is needed for the linear bunker with Shs 1 billion available.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Jacob Oulanyah is the chief runner.

Proceeds from this year Rotary Cancer Run will go towards the purchase of two Linear Accelerators (modern cancer treatment machines) and the construction of two bunkers to house the machines.

The machines and their housing will cost UGX Shs18 billion. Money from the previous four runs was used to build the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital, which is operational today.

The money from the fifth run was used in the construction of the Rotary Blood Bank.

Tickets can be purchased at Shs.25,000 from the following Centenary Branches; Mapeera, Nakivubo, Ntinda, Kireka and Rubaga.

Also, the tickets can be obtained from all Capital Shoppers branches, Bulange, Mengo, Rotary Uganda Office on 9th Floor, NIC Building, Game Store Lugogo, select Centenary Bank branches, select Airtel shops etc and and in all participating towns across the country.

Companies are welcome to sponsor the run with packages starting from UGX 5M.

This year’s Rotary Cancer Run has been supported by Centenary Bank with a cash contribution of Ushs 155M.

Routes:

21KM – Flagged off at 7 AM, Elgon terrace, Accaia avenue, Golf course, Nakumatt, Jinja road, Centenary park, Old Bell road, Bugolobi, Spring road, Luthuli avenue, Mulwana road, 5th street, 6th street, mukwano round about, eso corner, UBC avenue, high court, Nakasero Road, Kyadondo road, Ssezibwe, Kintu road, Sererna, UBC, Nile, Nakumatt, Yusuf Lule, Lugogo By pass, Kati-kati, Up Kololo

10KM – Elgon Terrace, Accacia Avenue, Kira Road, Lugogo By-pass, Kira Road police station, Golf Course, Lower Kololo terrace

5KM – Kololo, Elgon Terrace, Accacia Avenue, Upper Kololo, Lugogo By – pass, Nviri Road, Ex avenue, Mpala avenue