Uganda Cubs eject hosts Tanzania, qualify for final | AFCON U-17 Qualifiers (CECAFA Region)

AFCON U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Semi-finals:

Tanzania 1-3 Uganda

Uganda Ethiopia 2 (4) – 2 (2) Rwanda

FUFA Media

Uganda National U-17 team (Cubs) is ninety minutes away from qualifying for their maiden AFCON U-19 championships.

The feat followed a hard fought 3-1 victory over hosts Tanzania at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Friday.

Uganda took the lead through Idd Abdulwahid’s fifth minute strike.

The joy was short lived with the equalizer coming on 12 minutes from Edison Mshirakandi as the two sides rested for the half time break tied one one goal apiece.

John Kokas Alou restored Uganda’s lead with 13 minutes left on the clock before Amiri Njiru’s own goal in the second minute of added time put the game to bed.

In the earlier first semi-final, horn of Africa nation Ethiopia eliminated Rwanda 4-2 in a tense post match penalty shoot out after normal time had ended two all.



Uganda, who had won their last group B game in convincing fashion 8-0 against Djibouti, will now face Ethiopia in the final this Sunday at the national stadium.

This will be the second time in the tournament that the two countries will face off.

Ethiopia won the first game 1-0 courtesy of Mintesnot Wakjira’s 13th minute strike in a match Uganda missed a first half penalty.

The champion will join the 2019 hosts Tanzania at the AFCON U-17 championship.

Uganda Cubs XI Vs Djibouti: Delton Oyo (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Samson Kasozi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Ibrahim Ekellot, Davis Ssekajja, Thomas Kakaire, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Najib Yiga, Ibrahim Juma, John Kokas Alou

Subs: Daniel Semwogerere (GK), , Yasin Abdul Owane, Owen Mukisa, Polycarp Mwaka, Ivan Asaba, John Rogers