Vegas Lubega, Tanzanian Karama set for showdown in Cruiser weight contest

Cruiser Weight World Championship Fight:

Main Fight:

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Joseph “Fabulous Joey Vegas” Lubega weighed 86.6 Kilograms, 5 Kg’s heavier than Tanzanian Karama “After Bell” Nyilwila during the official weigh-in for the two boxers at the Lugogo Hockey ground on Friday.

The two fighters will take part in the cruiser weight (Junior heavyweight) championship on the night of Saturday August 25th 2018 fight, as officiated by referee Abdul Kaddu Sematta.

The two hard hitting fighters take to the ring in a twelve round encounter at the Lugogo Hockey ground in Kampala.

“I am a teacher and will teach boxing lessons to the Tanzanian. I am okay since I am injury-free and have been training well. I know the belt will remain in Uganda. I target a sixth round knock-out” Lubega noted.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

His counterpart Nyilwila also promised a great fight;

“I will fight bravely and put up a great display” the Tanzanian vowed.

According to the organizers of this fight, A&B Promotions, the duel has been dubbed on the theme “Beyond Borders” and before the main do, there will be a couple of under card fights.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nyailawila is a 34 year old South paw pugilist.

He is nicknamed ‘After Bell’ for the rapid attacks immediately the bell sounds.

Nyailawila has been referred to as ‘Tanzania’s Evander’ in reference to former American professional boxer, Evander Holyfield, who reigned as the undisputed champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions

For starters, Lubega, 36, is a 2002 Commonwealth Games silver medalist who also competed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

He boasts of an illustrious career and previously was a British Masters Super Middleweight title holder.

In 2012, Lubega knocked out Trinidad and Tobago’s Kirt Sinnette in front of the latter`s home crowd to be crowned World Boxing Council International light heavyweight champion.

He thus equaled to the task, becoming the second Ugandan to win a WBCI title after Justin “Ugandan Destroyer” Juuko won a similar crown in the super featherweight division in 1997.

Undercard fights:

Before the main fight, the fans will be treated to a fair share of seven undercard fights, including a ladies’ fight (three professional bouts and four in the open category).

In some of the professional fights for the undercards, Nicolas Buule battles Hudson Muhumuza, Muhammed Sebyala locks horns with Tony Onyango.

A&B Promotions has partnered with Fenon, Marcos Spa and Gym, Swat Security, Photogenix and Round 13.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Prices:

Ordinary tickets will cost Shs20,000, VIP tickets for Shs50,000 and VVIP tickets are available for Shs250,000.

Tables of seven are also available with reservations being made on 0773462282.

Gates will open as early as 4 PM.

Under card Fights:

Professionals:

Nicolas Buule Vs Hudson Muhumuza

Muhammed Sebyala Vs Tony Onyango

Open category: