Ayiekoh impressed after Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ win over Buikwe Red Stars in Build up duel

Build up game:

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 3-1 Buikwe Red Stars

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School Football Club head coach remains optimistic about the positive trend by his side after playing in their 10th game of the pre-season.

The school managed side defeated Buikwe Red Stars F.C 3-1 in a pre-season build up game played at the Kyabazinga Stadium on Friday.

Cameroonian import Landry Makon gave Kirinya-Jinja S.S the lead on 24 minutes through a well struck penalty to take a slim half time lead.

Joel Madondo then scored a brace coming in the 74th and 84th minutes to seal the victory.

Ayiekoh, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports believes that these build ups have provided the perfect plat form for him to test out his new players on board;

We have learnt a lot from these friendly matches. They have provided the plat form to experiment formations of play, get ample time to see new players on board and as well, try out different partnerships as we also gauge the fitness concerns

This was Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ 10th pre-season game having previously won against Iganga Select (5-1), Walukuba Select (3-0), Iganga Select (4-1), Budondo (1-0), Busembatya Town Council (1-0) and Danida (4-1).

They have been held in two non-scoring stalemates; against St Jude Select and newly created Wakiso Giants before losing one match – 1-0 away to Nyamityobora in Mbarara in the Pilsner Super 8 duel.

Buikwe Red Stars F.C is coached by Ali Meddie Muwaya, an up rising coach.

They won 5th division title, zonal league championship and even managed to knock out Buyego through the regional league this season as they qualified for the 3rd division (Buganda regional league in Ssezibwe group). Meanwhile, Kirinya-Jinja S.S has reinforced their squad prior to the 2018/19 season kick off with Japanese import Matasaka Sakaguchi among the numerous new players on board.

They also signed Uganda Cranes central defender Isaac Isinde, midfielder David Bagoole, strikers Dan Ssewava, Roch Somoka, Amos Etoju, right back Sula Wambede, Jimmy Amodi, Douglas Muganga (central defender cum-right back), Yusuf Abato (forward), Nelson Mandela (Central holding midfielder and central defender as well), Blaise Nkolo (right and left winger), Julius “Ekoto” Debbo (Left back) and central attacking midfielder Joseph Opoloti.

