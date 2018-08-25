BUL humiliates St Jude select in warm up duel

Pre-season build –ups:

St Jude Select 0-5 BUL

BUL Bugiri Select 0-6 BUL

BUL BUL 0-2 Soana

Pilsner super 8:

KCCA 3-2 BUL

BUL Football Club humbled St Jude Select team 5-0 in a warm up duel played at the St Jude play ground in Jinja on Friday.

Kambale Muhindo opened the scoring spree inside the opening ten minutes of the pre-season game.

New signing Joshua “Letti” Lubwama doubled the lead with a customary sublime free-kick.

Douglas Owori then grabbed a brace before another new recruit; Farouk Banga (from Bright Stars) was also on target.

This was BUL’s fourth pre-season friendly game following a convincing 6-0 victory on the road away to Bugiri.

Dubbed “The Eastern Giants”, BUL has also lost two games, falling 2-0 to Soana and 3-2 to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a Pilsner super eight duel at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

For a better part of the off-season, BUL has been without their lead coach Peter Onen who traveled away to Tanzania with the Uganda U-17 team (Uganda Cubs) for the AFCON U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Zone).

In his absence, Dan Kabale as well as the former UMEME and Uganda Cranes striker David “Tiilika” Kiwanuka have been handling the side thus far.

Meanwhile, BUL continues to play warm up games with the latest being Soroti based Light Secondary School Football Club at the Abel Dhaira “Tobacco” play-ground.

The club is also yet to confirm the assistant head coach and trainer’s posts after advertising to the general public.