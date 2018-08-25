FIA seeks Motorsport grass root development in Africa

The Confederation of Africa Countries in Motorsport (CACMs) has been tasked to enhance grass root Motorsport disciplines that will see the sport grow farther.

While several countries have already taken disciplines like sprint race, karting and autocross, the FIA designed programme; cross cars intends to give a better solution for rallying.

“As FIA, it’s our job to help ASNs develop Motorsport. We want to give them all options, after that, they can decide which way to go and what type of cars to use,” says Carlos Abella, FIA consultant in international series and rally projects.

“Karting is one way to go into Motorsport but it wasn’t giving many options for someone to go into rally or off roads. But cross cars or buggies will provide the solution,” he added.

Abella further indicated the advantages of cross cars.

“Cross cars are very affordable with low costs. You get to explore local production. They have no high technologies. Engineering can be done locally which puts away costs of taxes and transportation. And you need a simple facility, easy On my one to be done and run or organise.

“It also targets drivers for any age and plays big part in training since it give the exact basics for rallying,” he asserted.

The cross cars project will be included in the FIA grant programme for all interested ASNs.

“This project is not mandatory for any one. Only those who are interested will write to FIA and eventually get assisted where necessary,” he added.

CACMs president, Surinder Thathi admits that karting was the majorly deployed grass root discipline.

“We discovered that very few ASNs have grassroot disciplines and karting was the only discipline active. Like South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, Madagascar have karting programmes

“Karting is the only entry we have at the continent and another one is circuit racing which doesnt have a good entry to Motorsport.”

Drifting was another discipline put in the picture for grass root development.

“Drifting is a much bigger discipline because it doesn’t require full circuit. It can easily adopted and it looks like an exciting sport.

“Drifting is working so well in Tunisia and South Africa and its growing further.”

The three-day FIA regional congress in Kigali, Rwanda was attended by FIA President Jean Todt, his deputy Graham Stalker and all Africa’s motorsport heads.